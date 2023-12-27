Microsoft Copilot is now available as an app on Android

Microsoft has launched a dedicated Copilot app for Android. The new app is available in the Google Play Store, offering access to the company’s AI-powered Copilot without the need for the Bing mobile app. Copilot on Android has been available for nearly a week, but an iOS version isn’t available yet.

The app version is very similar to ChatGPT and has access to chatbot capabilities, image generation through DALL-E 3, and the ability to draft text for emails and documents. It also includes free access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model, which is available for ChatGPT users if they pay for it.

The launch of the app comes a little over a month after the company rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot. Microsoft originally introduced AI in its Bing search engine, integrating a ChatGPT-like interface into search results. While that’s still available, it has allowed Copilot to be a standalone experience that exists on its dedicated domain over at copilot.microsoft.com.