Microsoft's Copilot struggles for attention despite free GPT-4 access

The recently introduced AI chatbot from Microsoft, known as Copilot, developed using OpenAI technologies, does not seem to be diverting users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, as per a recent analysis of app store data. Copilot, featuring an AI chatbot along with an Image Creator powered by DALL-E 3, stands out for providing free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology, a feature for which ChatGPT charges, utilizing GPT-3.5. Despite being a free alternative, the launch of Copilot has not appeared to impact ChatGPT's installations or revenue so far, possibly due to a lack of promotion.

Appfigures, an app store intelligence provider, conducted the analysis and suggests that Copilot's launch went largely unnoticed by potential users, possibly influenced by various factors. Although Copilot debuted on Google Play on December 20, it initially did not receive any ranking, likely due to a lack of promotion during that period. The app was later launched on the App Store on December 28 without utilizing Apple's Search Ads for visibility. Up to January 5, 2024, Copilot had accumulated only 2.1 million downloads across iOS and Android. Daily downloads reached a peak of 413,000 but have since slowed, with only 194,000 total installs on January 5. The U.S. constitutes Copilot's largest market with 24% of downloads, followed by Germany, India, Italy, and the U.K. Notably, Copilot's installs are evenly distributed between iOS and Android, with 59% on Google Play and 41% on the App Store.

Despite a slowdown in ChatGPT downloads in December, preceding Copilot's release, the data indicates that Copilot has not affected ChatGPT's installations or revenue. Appfigures reported that during Copilot's accumulation of 2.1 million installs, ChatGPT gained an additional 4.2 million downloads. There is no evidence to suggest that Copilot is impacting ChatGPT's revenue, which has continued to rise.

ChatGPT achieved significant success at launch, surpassing 500,000 downloads in its first six days. Although later surpassed by other apps, ChatGPT's launch remained one of the highest-performing releases in the past couple of years. Copilot, however, has not gained the same level of attention, possibly due to ChatGPT's established user base, lack of interest in switching, or a holiday launch with minimal promotion leading to missed announcements. Nevertheless, as of now, Copilot has not displaced ChatGPT as the dominant AI chatbot. Meanwhile, Microsoft is exploring other applications for its AI technology, including the addition of a Copilot button on PCs.