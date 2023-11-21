Microsoft rebrands Bing Chat to Copilot

During Microsoft Ignite 2023, the company revealed that it has rebranded its AI-powered chatbot, formerly known as Bing Chat, to Copilot in Bing. The premium version targeted at corporate users, previously named Bing Chat Enterprise, has also undergone a name change to Copilot.

Microsoft emphasizes that the renaming is not intended to create confusion, despite having multiple products under the Copilot brand.

This decision may also be influenced by the possibility that Bing Chat did not achieve significant success for Bing.

The rebranding extends beyond just the name; starting December 1, users signing into Bing with a corporate account, specifically a Microsoft Entra ID, will benefit from "commercial data protection" when using Copilot in Bing. This ensures that their data will not be stored or used for training AI models, with Microsoft lacking access to it.

Copilot is now accessible on Windows, in addition to Copilot.Microsoft.com and Bing, and is included in various Microsoft enterprise subscription plans, such as Microsoft 365 E, E5, Business Premium, and Business Standard, at no extra charge. Beginning December 1, Copilot will also be included in Microsoft 365 F3. For other customers, it can be obtained separately for $5 per month.