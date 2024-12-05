Myntra joins India's quick-commerce race by launching 'M-Now'

Myntra, the e-commerce platform, launched 'M-Now' on Thursday, a quick-commerce service that promises delivery of fashion and lifestyle products within 30 minutes. Initially available in Bengaluru, the service will expand to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in the coming months. Myntra’s new offering will feature 10,000 styles from popular global brands including Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, and Bobbi Brown. The company plans to increase its catalogue to over 100,000 styles in the next three to four months.

This move comes as the quick-commerce segment gains momentum in India, where consumer expectations for fast deliveries are shifting. Myntra’s M-Now aims to meet the growing demand for rapid delivery of products, which has become increasingly common for groceries and beauty items. The quick-commerce market in India is projected to be worth $42 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley, making it a crucial sector for e-commerce companies to invest in.

According to reports, Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, commented, “Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look.” Myntra’s quick-commerce offering, which includes beauty brands like Huda Beauty, MAC, and Estée Lauder, reflects the company’s continued efforts to evolve and cater to the changing aspirations of Indian consumers.