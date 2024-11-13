New Jiostar website sparks speculation amid JioHotstar domain controversy

In the midst of the ongoing JioHotstar domain name situation, a new website called Jiostar (jiostar.com) has appeared online, though it currently only displays a ‘coming soon’ message with no further details. This has sparked speculation that Jiostar could be the name of a new OTT platform emerging from the merger between Reliance and Hotstar, though there’s no official confirmation yet.

This development follows an offer by siblings Jainam and Jivika Jain, the current owners of the JioHotstar domain, to give the domain to Reliance at no cost. The siblings clarified in a statement that the decision to offer jiohotstar.com was entirely their own, made without any influence or pressure from Reliance or any legal party. They originally acquired the domain from a Delhi-based developer, reportedly to support his educational aspirations.

Previously, this developer had considered selling the domain to Reliance Industries or Viacom18 to help fund his studies at Cambridge University.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Reliance Industries and Disney Star in August, marking an $8.5 billion transaction, one of the largest deals in India’s media and entertainment sector. Set for completion by the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, this merger will see Reliance hold a 60% stake (16% directly and 47% via Viacom18), with Disney retaining 37%. The CCI’s October 22 order approving the merger included specific conditions, including the divestment of seven TV channels.