New Threads feature lets users mark and hide spoilers

Threads has officially launched its new spoiler tag feature, allowing users to hide selected text in a post behind a blur, giving others the choice to tap and reveal it. The feature, now available to all users, was introduced via a post by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and aims to enhance conversations around trending shows, live events, and other sensitive topics.

To use the feature, users can highlight any part of their text while composing a post and select the “Mark spoiler” option. The marked content will then appear blurred in the published post, preventing unwanted spoilers from reaching those who haven’t seen the content yet.

This feature mirrors similar functionality on platforms like Reddit and has been in testing since at least January this year. Threads says the move is aimed particularly at TV show discussions, an area long dominated by X (formerly Twitter).

By offering tools like spoiler tags, Threads is positioning itself as a more considerate platform for community engagement around entertainment and live events. With 350 million monthly active users and steady growth, Threads is aiming to rival X’s dominance in real-time conversation. For comparison, X reported 600 million monthly actives as of March but has faced user declines in some regions.

As Threads continues to focus on live events, including sports and TV, the introduction of spoiler tags is seen as another step in its attempt to attract new communities and push toward Meta’s long-term vision of a billion-user platform.