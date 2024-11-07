New YouTube feature lets Shorts creators pitch directly to brands

YouTube is rolling out new features to enhance monetisation and engagement opportunities for Shorts creators. The primary update allows creators with over 4,000 subscribers in the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) to approach brands directly for partnerships. This change inverts the existing process, where previously brands had to initiate these collaborations. Now, Shorts creators can tag brands in their content through YouTube Studio, prompting potential partnerships and brand promotions for their clips.

Explaining this new feature, the company stated, “Up until now, creators who featured brands in their content could get individual video linking requests from advertisers via emails from the YouTube main app, and via YouTube Studio notifications, which they then have the ability to accept or decline. Now, we’re launching the ability for creators in YPP with more than 4,000 subscribers to send video linking requests for Shorts to advertisers via YouTube Studio.” This approach lets creators establish brand connections and build sponsor relationships, although it does not directly share ad revenue.

To support creators’ content strategies further, the company is enhancing its 'Data Story' feature, offering a snapshot of video performance in the critical first 24 hours. Originally launched in 2022, Data Stories provides creators with key insights on video metrics, aiding them in understanding factors that drive engagement.

Data story feature

The company is also testing a 'Most Relevant' filter for comments, aimed at spotlighting questions and engagement-driven comments that offer response opportunities. Currently in limited testing on Studio’s mobile and desktop versions, this tool helps creators prioritise interactions without missing key viewer comments.