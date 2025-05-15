Nike After Dark Tour Mumbai 10K draws over 3,400 women runners

Nike hosted its Nike After Dark Tour Mumbai 10K on Saturday, May 10, 2025, a race that was the largest ever women’s 10k in India. With over 3400 participants, the bold night race started at the Gateway of India and coursed through the heart of Mumbai, illuminating the city’s historic skyline all the way to the NSCI Dome.

“The After Dark Tour in Mumbai was more than just a 10K, it was a movement. At Nike, we believe sport has the power to create change, and this run was proof of that. From the first training session to the final stride at the NSCI Dome, we witnessed stories of resilience, community, and transformation,” said Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India, thanking all local partners and authorities that made the women’s 10K through the heart of Mumbai possible. “Seeing the streets of Mumbai come alive with thousands of women reclaiming the night, on their terms, was so powerful. We’re proud to have created a space where women felt seen, supported, and could experience the joy of sport.”

The Nike After Dark Tour is a global race series focused on women’s running, community, and self-expression. The event aims to provide a platform where women runners of all levels can connect, compete, and achieve personal goals.

The Mumbai edition featured a weekend of activities including a Shakeout Run, a Race Expo at Wings Arena, and concluded with a performance by singer Jonita Gandhi at the NSCI Dome.

In the lead-up to the race, participants followed a 10-week hybrid training program available online and in-person, guided by the company's Running Head Coaches Mishti Khatri and Akshata Pai. The program was supported by the Nike Run Club app, which offered coaching and performance insights.

Additionally, the company introduced a WhatsApp-based After Dark Tour Run Assistant, a chatbot providing training tips and motivation.