Nike apologises and removes controversial London marathon billboard

Nike has apologised and removed a controversial billboard displayed during the 2025 London Marathon on April 27, following backlash over the use of the phrase "Never Again. Until Next Year."

The temporary billboard, part of Nike's "Winning Isn’t Comfortable" campaign, was positioned near the marathon’s finish line and aimed to capture the sentiment of runners who, after completing a race, vow never to run again, only to return the following year. However, the use of the phrase "Never Again" sparked criticism, as it is closely associated with the Holocaust and the solemn pledge to prevent such atrocities from recurring.

The ad featured a red background with large black text reading "Never Again. Until Next Year," which some saw as insensitive, particularly given the timing of the marathon, which coincided with the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Nike has since acknowledged the issue, with company insiders stating that the slogan was intended to humourously reflect the sentiment of runners. The brand has removed the billboards and condemned any act of antisemitism, stating that the language used was inappropriate.