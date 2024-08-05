Nvidia's AI chip rollout delayed, affecting Meta, Google, and Microsoft orders

Design issues may cause a delay of three months or more in the launch of Nvidia's upcoming AI chips, according to tech publication The Information on Friday.

This delay could impact customers such as Meta, Google, and Microsoft, who have collectively ordered chips worth tens of billions of dollars, the report said, citing sources involved in producing Nvidia's chip and server hardware.

Nvidia introduced its Blackwell chip series in March, following its previous flagship AI chips, the Grace Hopper Superchip, designed for enhancing generative AI applications.

"Demand for Hopper remains very strong, broad Blackwell sampling has begun, and production is on schedule to increase in the second half of the year," an Nvidia spokesperson stated in an email response to the report.

Nvidia informed Microsoft and another major cloud service provider this week about a delay in the production of its most advanced Blackwell series AI chip, The Information reported, citing a Microsoft employee and another informed individual.