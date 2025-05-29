NVIDIA, AMD to launch new AI chips in China amid U.S. export curbs

NVIDIA and AMD are preparing to launch new AI chips in China by July 2025, aiming to comply with U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology. According to Digitimes, NVIDIA's forthcoming GPU, codenamed "B20," and AMD's Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation GPU are tailored for AI workloads while adhering to the imposed limitations.

These developments follow significant financial impacts on NVIDIA due to the export restrictions. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA reported a $4.5 billion charge related to unsold H20 chip inventory and an additional $2.5 billion in lost revenue from unshipped H20 chips. The company anticipates an $8 billion revenue loss in the second quarter due to ongoing licensing requirements.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that NVIDIA is developing a lower-cost AI chip based on its Blackwell architecture for the Chinese market. The new chip is expected to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000, significantly lower than its restricted H20 chips, which typically retail for $10,000 to $12,000.

Despite these challenges, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang emphasised the strategic importance of the Chinese AI market, stating, "The platform that wins China is positioned to lead globally today." He also noted that the $50 billion China market is effectively closed to the company due to current policies.

Both NVIDIA and AMD's upcoming chip offerings represent efforts to maintain a presence in China's AI sector while navigating the complexities of international trade regulations.

Keywords: [NVIDIA, AMD, AI chips, China, export restrictions, B20 GPU, Radeon AI PRO R9700, H20 chip, revenue loss, Jensen Huang]