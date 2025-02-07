OpenAI to make advertising debut during Super Bowl 2025

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is set to air its first-ever TV commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Super Bowl is one of the most sought-after advertising platforms due to its massive audience and the high impact of its commercials. Advertisers place significant value on creativity, as Super Bowl ads often generate widespread attention.

This will mark OpenAI’s first venture into commercial advertising. Last year, competitors such as Google promoted their AI capabilities through Super Bowl ads.

The cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad in 2025 has reached up to $8 million, up from around $7 million for a similar spot on CBS last year, according to reports.

The 2024 Super Bowl attracted an estimated 210 million viewers. This year’s 59th Super Bowl, is scheduled for February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which has a seating capacity of 83,000.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman and partially owned by Microsoft, launched ChatGPT in late 2022. The AI tool has since grown to over 300 million weekly active users.

The company is also in discussions to raise up to $40 billion, potentially reaching a valuation of $300 billion. In December 2023, the company appointed its first Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Rouch.