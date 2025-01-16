OpenAI brings virtual assistance to ChatGPT

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it has introduced a beta feature called 'Tasks' to its ChatGPT platform. This marks the company's entry into the competitive virtual assistant market alongside Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.

Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks—a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time.



Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it. pic.twitter.com/7lgvsPehHv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 14, 2025

Tasks will allow users to schedule actions such as one-time reminders for events like concert ticket sales and recurring updates, including daily weather forecasts or weekly news briefings. ChatGPT will also suggest tasks based on ongoing user conversations, though users retain the ability to accept or decline these suggestions.

The move comes as AI firms continue to attract significant investment, a trend ignited by ChatGPT’s debut in late 2022. This boom prompted Amazon to update its decade-old Alexa service with generative AI capabilities to stay competitive.

In December, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that a revamped version of Alexa, capable of taking autonomous actions without user prompts, is expected to launch in the "coming months."

Apple, meanwhile, has been integrating its 'Apple Intelligence' technology into Siri. As part of a collaboration with OpenAI, Siri will leverage ChatGPT’s capabilities, seeking user consent before engaging the service.

OpenAI plans to roll out the beta feature to Plus, Team, and Pro users globally in the coming days, starting with its web platform.