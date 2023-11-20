Sam Altman joins Microsoft; OpenAI appoints Emmett Shear as interim CEO

Sam Altman is joining Microsoft to lead a new team focused on artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella has announced.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

After a tumultuous week filled with speculations and rumours, Altman, who was fired by OpenAI a few days ago citing that he was “not consistently candid in his communications,” is joining the tech giant. Along with him, former OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman and others who quit following the leadership change, will also be joining Microsoft. Greg Brockman had announced his resignation just moments after OpenAI published the blog post revealing the leadership shuffle.

After the ousting of Altman, Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati was appointed the interim CEO as the company conducted a search for a permanent CEO successor.

Days later, news started circulating that OpenAI was negotiating with Altman to return to his position as CEO. However, on November 19, The Information reported that former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear will take over as interim CEO of OpenAI. Thus, confirming Altman's departure and ending rumours of his return.