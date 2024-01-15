OpenAI engaging in licensing talks with CNN, Fox and Time

Amid legal challenges, OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with media giants CNN, Fox Corp., and Time to secure licenses for their content, according to a Bloomberg report.

The artificial intelligence startup intends to license articles from CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, to train ChatGPT and integrate CNN's content into its products. This development takes place amidst legal challenges, with OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft facing multiple lawsuits that accuse them of utilizing copyrighted works to train AI products.

The most recent case has been filed in the Manhattan federal court by nonfiction authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, who claim that the companies misused their work to train AI models.

The New York Times also filed a lawsuit last month, alleging that the companies used millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to aid in training chatbots to provide information to readers.