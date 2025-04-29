OpenAI introduces shopping features in ChatGPT search

OpenAI has rolled out a new update to ChatGPT’s search tool, aimed at enhancing users’ online shopping experience, the company announced on Monday.

The update allows ChatGPT to provide product recommendations, display images and reviews, and offer direct links to purchase pages. Users can now ask highly specific questions in natural language and receive tailored results. The feature is initially being tested across categories such as fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics.

Shopping



We’re experimenting with making shopping simpler and faster to find, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT.



✅ Improved product results

✅ Visual product details, pricing, and reviews

✅ Direct links to buy



Product results are chosen independently and are not ads.… pic.twitter.com/PkZwsTxJUj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 28, 2025

The functionality is available globally starting Monday for users of GPT-4o — the default model in ChatGPT — across Pro, Plus, Free, and even logged-out accounts.

OpenAI stated the update is part of its broader effort to compete with Google by offering a more personalised and intuitive way to browse products and information online. The move also positions OpenAI to challenge Google’s dominance in online shopping, a sector where critics have cited a decline in search quality due to ad-driven prioritisation.

OpenAI confirmed it is determining shopping results independently, without incorporating advertising. The product listings will be informed by structured metadata from third parties, including pricing details, product descriptions, and user reviews. The company also noted it would not receive affiliate commissions or payments from purchases made via ChatGPT search.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, who has previously expressed resistance to incorporating advertising in ChatGPT, recently signalled a shift in stance. In an interview with Stratechery’s Ben Thompson, Altman said he would be open to “tasteful” forms of advertising, such as affiliate links, while reaffirming that the company does not plan to sell priority placements in results.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT handled more than one billion web searches in the past week. The company plans to integrate its memory feature with shopping tools for Pro and Plus users in the near future, allowing the AI to reference users’ previous conversations and offer more personalised recommendations. However, memory-linked shopping will not be available in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein due to regional privacy regulations.

Additional updates to ChatGPT search include a new autocomplete-style interface showing trending searches as users begin typing queries. The company also announced the extension of ChatGPT search capabilities to WhatsApp, allowing users to access real-time responses directly within the messaging app.

The shopping tool builds on OpenAI’s earlier experiments with its “Operator” platform — an AI agent that browsed web pages to assist users with purchases. The updated ChatGPT search provides a faster, more responsive alternative while still supporting natural language queries.