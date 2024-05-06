OpenAI set to potentially launch a search engine to compete with Google

OpenAI is reportedly working on its version of a Google-like search engine, named the ChatGPT search engine. This development could indicate that OpenAI is about to launch its first product similar to Google Search in the coming days. Pete Huang, an AI influencer on the social platform X, mentioned that the ChatGPT search engine might be released on May 9th with additional reports also supporting the idea that this launch could happen soon.

Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com



May 9th. — Pete (@nonmayorpete) May 2, 2024

The timing is interesting, as it precedes Google I/O by about a week. Google I/O is the tech giant's event for developers, where significant announcements are expected, including those related to the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9 series.

Open Ai's CEO, Sam Altman, has shown interest in merging large language models (LLMs) with web search. However, he stressed that the goal isn't to simply replicate Google's existing search framework but to develop better ways to help users locate, understand, and use information effectively.

This direction aligns with the vision of Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, who previously discussed integrating OpenAI's GPT models into Bing to challenge Google's dominance in search. Altman underscored the importance of innovating beyond the traditional Google search format, suggesting there could be new and improved approaches to guide users through the vast array of available information and help them act on it.