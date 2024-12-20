OpenAI launches free 15-minute phone calls with ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched a new feature allowing users to call ChatGPT for up to 15 minutes for free via the phone number 1-800-CHATGPT. The service, which also supports messaging via WhatsApp globally at 1-800-242-8478, was introduced just weeks ago, according to OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, Kevin Weil. The 15-minute limit applies per phone number each month, but users can work around this by using multiple numbers, such as Google Voice.

The service uses OpenAI’s Realtime API for phone calls and the GPT-4o mini integration for WhatsApp. OpenAI sees this offering as a simple introduction to AI for newcomers, providing a low-cost way to experience ChatGPT through familiar platforms. However, users seeking advanced features and higher usage limits are advised to continue using the traditional ChatGPT web-based platform.

The move echoes Google’s previous attempt in 2007 with its free directory assistance service, GOOG-411, which was discontinued in 2010 after the company gathered enough speech samples to enhance its speech recognition technology. OpenAI has clarified that it will not use calls to train its large language models.

This new feature marks an effort by OpenAI to increase accessibility to its AI technology, offering users a more straightforward entry point to interact with ChatGPT.