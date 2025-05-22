OpenAI’s next AI device will be screenless & aware of its surroundings: Report

OpenAI is developing a compact, screenless AI device that could serve as a “third core” personal technology alongside a laptop and smartphone, CEO Sam Altman told employees this week, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Unlike recent trends in wearable and augmented reality hardware, the forthcoming product is expected to be a stationary or pocket-sized device that operates without a display and is designed to be aware of its surroundings. Altman described it internally as an 'AI companion' meant to integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

The internal preview comes shortly after OpenAI announced its acquisition of io, a startup founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, in a $6.5 billion equity deal. Ive is set to take on a central creative and product design role within OpenAI.

Altman reportedly said the device could eventually contribute up to $1 trillion in market value, positioning it as part of a new category of AI-native hardware distinct from wearables, smart glasses or handheld gadgets currently on the market.

The remarks also highlight concerns about information security within the company. A recording of Altman’s address to employees was leaked to The Wall Street Journal, raising questions about internal confidentiality and the extent to which OpenAI will be willing to share further details ahead of a formal announcement.

No launch timeline or technical specifications for the new device have been made public.