OpenAI reportedly plans AI agents priced up to $20,000 per month

OpenAI is reportedly planning to introduce a range of specialised AI 'agents,' with prices reaching up to $20,000 per month, according to reports.

The report suggests that the company is developing AI agents tailored for various applications, including sorting and ranking sales leads and software engineering. A 'high-income knowledge worker' agent is expected to be priced at $2,000 a month, while a software developer agent may cost $10,000 per month.

The most expensive option, reportedly set at $20,000 a month, is aimed at supporting 'PhD-level research,' according to the publication.

Details about the launch timeline and customer eligibility for these tools remain unclear. However, The Information notes that SoftBank, an OpenAI investor, has committed to spending $3 billion on OpenAI's agent products this year.

The development comes as OpenAI faces significant financial challenges, with the company reportedly losing approximately $5 billion last year due to operational costs and other expenses.