OpenAI reportedly working on social network prototype

OpenAI is reportedly working on a social network application, according to a report by the Verge.

The project, which remains in early development stages, allegedly features an internal prototype centred around ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed component. Sources claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately soliciting feedback on the project from individuals outside the company.

It remains unclear whether the social network would be launched as a standalone application or integrated into ChatGPT, which reportedly became the most downloaded application globally last month. When contacted, an OpenAI spokesperson did not provide comment before publication deadline.

The development of such a platform would likely intensify the ongoing rivalry between Altman and Elon Musk. In February, following Musk's unsolicited offer to purchase OpenAI for $97.4 billion, Altman responded, "no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

A social media venture would also position OpenAI in more direct competition with Meta, which is reportedly planning to add social feed functionality to its forthcoming standalone AI assistant application. When reports emerged about Meta developing a competitor to the ChatGPT app several months ago, Altman responded on X by stating, "ok fine maybe we'll do a social app."

Industry observers note that a social application would provide OpenAI with its own source of real-time user data, similar to what X and Meta already utilise to train their AI models. Musk's Grok AI incorporates content from X in its results, whilst Meta trains its Llama model using its extensive collection of user data.

One concept reportedly behind the OpenAI social prototype involves using AI to help users share improved content. "The Grok integration with X has made everyone jealous," according to a source from another major AI laboratory. "Especially how people create viral tweets by getting it to say something stupid."

With numerous projects underway, it remains uncertain whether OpenAI's early-stage social media initiative will ultimately be released. However, its internal development indicates how the company is exploring expansion opportunities during a period of high growth expectations.