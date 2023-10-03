Paris Hilton enters into an exclusive content deal with X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has entered into a unique revenue-sharing deal with Paris Hilton and her media company, 11:11. This arrangement even involves the creation of a customized hashtag for a term Hilton has been promoting since at least 2019: "sliving."

According to the agreement with X, Hilton, and her 11:11 Media company, they will collaborate to produce four unique video content programs annually, incorporating live-shopping elements. Additionally, Hilton will act as a pioneer in introducing new X consumer products, services, and features, as stated by the companies.

"Sliving," a blend of "slaying" and "living," serves as Hilton's contemporary version of her iconic catchphrase "that's hot," which was ubiquitous in the early 2000s. Fast forward to the year 2023, and Linda Yaccarino, who recently appeared on the Code stage, is sharing the hashtag "#sliving" on X’s platform.

The queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV is #Sliving on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family, we're excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11. Together we're going to create a launchpad for new initiatives in video and… pic.twitter.com/7ctohyn3Nb — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) October 2, 2023

The deal is touted to be a first of its kind.