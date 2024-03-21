Patanjali Ayurved issues apology over misleading ads

Patanjali Ayurved has submitted an apology to the Supreme Court over alleged misleading advertisements. This comes after the Supreme Court of India expressed displeasure at the company's failure to address the contempt of court notice on March 19.
The court expressed displeasure over an advertisement released by the company on December 4, 2023, subsequent to its assurance on November 21, 2023, that it would refrain from making any 'casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine'.
In response to a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and dismiss remarks about allopathy, the Supreme Court, led by Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, requested the personal appearance of Acharya Balkrishna, the Managing Director, and Baba Ramdev of the company on March 19.