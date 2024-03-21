Patanjali Ayurved issues apology over misleading ads

Responding to the notice, Acharya Balkrishna expressed 'regret' for including the offending sentences in the advertisement, explaining that it was unintentional and meant to contain only general statements.

The affidavit Balkrishna submitted stated, “By way of clarification, not as a defence, the Deponent begs to submit that its intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products of the Respondent No. 5 including products for lifestyle ailments through the use age-old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research.”

The affidavit added that the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, of 1940, “was passed when scientific evidence in Ayurveda research was lacking. Respondent No. 5 Company now possess evidence-based scientific data with clinical research conducted in Ayurveda, which would demonstrate the advances made through scientific research in the context of diseases mentioned in the said schedule”.

Balkrishna emphasized his sole goal of improving the health and well-being of every citizen and alleviating the strain on the country's healthcare system. He aims to achieve this by offering holistic, evidence-based solutions for lifestyle-related medical issues through the traditional practices of Ayurveda and Yoga.

Furthermore, the affidavit clarified that the intention was to promote Ayurvedic products rooted in ancient literature and supported by scientific research.