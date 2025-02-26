Perplexity introduces Comet, an AI-powered web browser

Perplexity has hinted at the launch of its new web browser, Comet, and is now allowing interested users to sign up for early access.

Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity's Co-founder and CEO, described Comet as an "agentic browser" in a LinkedIn post, emphasizing the significant engineering effort behind it. He invited users to join in shaping the future of web browsing, where AI can conduct deep research and handle tasks.

Details about Comet’s compatibility remain uncertain, including whether it will be available beyond smartphones to platforms like Windows and macOS or if it will be built on Chromium.

Though specific features are yet to be revealed, Comet is expected to integrate AI-driven automation. It will enter a competitive space, facing well-established browsers like Chrome and emerging AI-focused alternatives like Dia by The Browser Company.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity is known for its AI-powered app, which leverages models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek to enhance web searches. The app, available on Android and iOS, provides a curated search experience by blending generative AI with web browsing.