Political ad spending surpasses ₹6 crore in the Maharashtra elections

As Maharashtra’s Assembly elections draw near, political parties are intensifying their digital outreach, investing over ₹7 crore in advertising campaigns across Google and Meta platforms. This surge in online spending highlights the growing importance of digital influence in engaging voters, with parties rolling out targeted campaigns aimed at capturing the electorate’s attention ahead of the November 20 elections.

Digital platforms, especially Google and Meta (Facebook, Instagram), have become essential tools for election campaigns in Maharashtra, as political parties seek to connect with voters in the run-up to the polls. The data in this article covers the advertising expenditures from two key periods: Meta ads (October 1 to November 8, 2024) and Google ads (October 7 to November 5, 2024). Below is a more detailed breakdown of the spending patterns.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Total Spent: Over ₹6.57 crore

Meta: Approximately ₹2.4 crore

Google: Around ₹4.17 crore

BJP’s expenditure reflects its focused strategy on Meta for social media engagement, including targeted ads to maximise reach in Maharashtra. On Google, the BJP's spending suggests a wide digital network, likely including YouTube ads and search engine placements to boost visibility on hightraffic pages.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Total Spent (Ajit Pawar faction): ₹26 lakh on Meta

Total Spent (Sharad Pawar faction): ₹99 lakh (₹75 lakh on Meta, ₹24 lakh on Google)

The graph shows only the Google ad spends of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

Both NCP factions invested in digital media, with Sharad Pawar’s side of the party outspending Ajit Pawar’s by a considerable margin, indicating a more intensive campaign. The Sharad Pawar faction’s Google ads focus implies an interest in diversifying outreach strategies, perhaps targeting a varied demographic with search and display ads alongside social media.

Indian National Congress

Total Spent: Approximately ₹76lakh

Meta: ₹12 lakh

Google: ₹64 lakh

Congress, part of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance, maintained a notable, though comparatively modest, digital presence. Their expenditure suggests a focused yet costeffective digital campaign aimed at specific voter segments.

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Digital Ads Spent: ₹0

The Uddhav Thackerayled Shiv Sena refrained from using digital ads. This suggests a potential focus on groundlevel, grassroots engagement or traditional media channels like TV and radio, rather than social media and search platforms.

Observations on Strategies

Ad Format and Platform Choices: BJP and the Sharad Pawarled NCP faction leveraged Google’s display and search capabilities, which are highly effective for general and issue based visibility. Meta’s social media ecosystem, including Instagram, allowed BJP and other factions to target younger, digitallysavvy demographics.

Alternative Tactics: Shiv SenaUBT’s zero ad spend on digital could imply an intention to appeal directly to voters through inperson rallies, community meetings, and other nondigital channels.

Podcasts, Politics and Influencers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently appeared on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, where he discussed both state issues and personal matters. Shinde spoke about his plans to address Mumbai's pothole problem and shared the emotional impact of losing his two sons in a boat tragedy. The candid conversation highlighted a more personal side of the leader, connecting with listeners on a deeper level.

In a similar move, Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) featured on Kunal Vijayakar’s popular YouTube show, *Khaane Mein Kya Hai*. The episode showcased Thackeray in a more relatable light as he enjoyed local Mumbai delicacies, including Misal Pav and Bhajji Pav, with his family. It also took viewers to Shivaji Park in Dadar, a place central to his upbringing, where he reflected on his childhood.

In summary, Maharashtra’s political parties, particularly BJP and the NCP factions, prioritised digital advertising to reach diverse audiences, using a mix of social media and search ads for targeted and broadbased outreach.

Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also appeared as a guest on the Beer Biceps podcast, where she shared insights into her political journey. During the conversation, she spoke about her family, her motivations for entering politics, and the challenges she has faced as a woman in a predominantly male-dominated field.

As political campaigns evolve, leaders are increasingly leveraging digital platforms and influencer marketing to connect with voters on a more personal level. By engaging in podcasts, YouTube shows, and collaborations with local influencers, they are not only promoting their agendas but also humanising themselves, offering voters a glimpse into their personal lives and values. This shift highlights the growing importance of digital engagement in shaping modern political discourse.