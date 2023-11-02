Quora’s Poe launches a revenue program for bot creators

Quora’s Poe - an AI chatbot has rolled out a revenue system for creators building AI bots on the platform. There are two major ways to get revenue - the first is getting people to subscribe to Poe and the platform will share a portion of revenue immediately. The second way will be rolled out shortly which involves the bot creator allotting a designated fee per message and Quora will pay the message fee.

Adam D'Angelo, CEO of Quora shared the update on X, highlighting that it is a 'first program of its kind' as he shared a video showcasing how the monetization program works.

Today we are launching creator monetization for Poe! This program lets any bot creator on Poe generate revenue. This is a major step forward for the platform and is the first program of its kind, so we are very excited to see what it lets everyone create. (thread) pic.twitter.com/feLjB62hYo — Adam D'Angelo (@adamdangelo) October 25, 2023

The program is currently available only in the US and pays up to $20 if a creator’s AI chatbot makes a user subscribe to Poe. There are various criteria for the payment to be calculated - the first one being if a user subscribes to the platform after the creator’s chatbot directs them to Poe for the first time or brings the user back. It also depends on whether a bot’s paywall is seen before the user subscribes, or whether a user sends messages to the bot on the price the developer sets. Bots with a higher price point will not receive messages from users a lot and some bots will require a subscription.

Quora has launched this program to give a platform to smaller companies and AI research groups that might not have the necessary funds. The program will also help Poe through the affiliated program to garner more subscribers and compete better with mainstream AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Poe was launched in February allowing users to receive answers from various chatbots like ChatGPT’s OpenAI, Google’s AI, and Amazon’s AI and experiment with AI technologies in the same place. The app is supposed to evolve Quora as a question-and-answer platform.