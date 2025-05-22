Ray-Ban Meta glasses now available in India as Meta scales wearable tech

Meta has launched its Ray-Ban AI glasses in India, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, marking its most extensive hardware expansion to date.

The move brings the total number of countries where the smart glasses are sold to 18, including major markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and now three new additions with large or strategic consumer bases.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses, developed in partnership with eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica, integrate AI capabilities such as hands-free photo and video capture, real-time voice assistance, and social sharing features. Meta AI, the company’s virtual assistant, will be available in all markets where the glasses are sold.

India’s inclusion in the rollout significantly expands the potential user base due to its population size, though affordability may remain a barrier. Priced at around ₹30,000, the device is near the monthly income level for many Indians, limiting its immediate appeal to a niche upper-income demographic. However, Meta is likely banking on India’s growing middle class and increasing digital adoption.

In Mexico and the UAE—markets with higher per capita income—the glasses may be more accessible to the general public. EssilorLuxottica already has a retail footprint in all three countries, which could aid in product trials and awareness.

While Meta continues to broaden its hardware distribution, competition in the smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) space is also heating up. Apple recently debuted its first AR headset, while Google previewed its prototype smart glasses at its I/O developer conference. Google is reportedly partnering with fashion eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to enhance appeal.

Snapchat, too, remains active in the segment, despite its AR Spectacles lagging behind competitors in terms of specifications. Meta’s move to frame its product as “AI glasses” rather than “smart glasses” signals a repositioning strategy as it aims to stay ahead in the growing wearable tech market.

Meta’s global expansion comes amid broader efforts to establish a strong market position in wearable devices ahead of its next phase in mixed and augmented reality. The company is also reported to be working with EssilorLuxottica on a new line of Oakley-branded smart glasses, expected to launch later this year.

It remains to be seen whether the expanded availability will significantly impact sales for Meta’s Reality Labs division, but the company appears intent on securing first-mover advantage in the AI eyewear space.