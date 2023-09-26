Reddit launches a contributor program to pay users

Reddit has announced a contributors program on its support page which allows eligible users to earn money for Reddit gold and karma points on the app. The program is only available for users in the US as of now.

Reddit stated on its support page “Fake internet points are finally worth something! Now Redditors can earn real money for their contributions to the Reddit community, based on the karma and gold they've been given.”

To be eligible, users must be over the age of 18 and should be able to verify their identity via Persona and Strip. The account must have existed for more than 30 days.

The program pays money for Reddit Karma (upvotes) and users should earn at least 10 Reddit Gold within 30 day period or the balance rolls over. Users who earn between 100 and 4,999 karma, will receive $0.90 per 1 gold. Users who have more than 5,000 karma, can earn $1 per gold.

Reddit has also simplified the process for earning Gold, which Redditors had to buy previously using coins. Users can now long press the upvote button or hover over it on the desktop to buy Gold. The prices start at $1.99 for one Gold and go up to $49.00 for 25 Gold.

These updates will be rolling out on the app and will roll out on the web later this year.