Reddit enhances Conversation Ads with larger media and improved carousel display

Reddit has updated its Conversation Ads to feature larger media, enhancing ad placement within discussions on the platform. Additionally, improvements are being made to the carousel display with updated call-to-action (CTA) buttons.

Conversation Ads were initially launched in September 2021, allowing advertisers to promote their products within post comment threads. Direct product promotions and the carousel display were added later that year.

The latest update aims to make Conversation Ads more appealing and engaging. With 47% of Reddit screenviews occurring in the comments, this placement is highly advantageous.

Reddit is also testing a new ad format that integrates seamlessly between individual comments in discussions.

While this might seem intrusive, it could effectively reach target audiences within the app. Reddit claims that combining Feed and Conversation Ad placements significantly boosts action intent compared to using Feed ads alone.