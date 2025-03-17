Reddit introduces new feature to hide ads for a year

Reddit has announced a new feature that allows users to hide ads from their feeds, granting them greater control over the advertisements they see on the platform.

With this update, users can now select the ‘Hide’ option on an ad, which will automatically prevent ads from that advertiser’s account from appearing in their feed for at least one year. After this period, users can re-hide ads from the same advertiser if desired.

The ‘Hide’ option is accessible via the ad dropdown menu and is available for ads appearing in feeds, including home and subreddit feeds. Additionally, if a user reports an ad as violating Reddit’s policies, the platform will not only review the report but also automatically hide the ad and future ads from the same advertiser.

Hide option in the ad dropdown.

This update follows Reddit’s previous enhancements to ad controls, including the introduction of sensitive ad filters last year, which allow users to limit ads on specific topics such as politics and religion.

Ad immediately after being hidden.

The rollout of the new ‘Hide’ feature will take place gradually over the coming weeks across iOS, Android, and the web version of Reddit. More information on ad control options is available on Reddit’s official support pages.

Reddit has stated that it will continue to refine its ad control features and provide further updates based on user feedback.