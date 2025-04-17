Reddit introduces partner page for advertisers and agencies

Reddit has announced a new update to its Business Manager platform, introducing a 'Partner Connection' feature that allows advertisers to collaborate more effectively with third-party partners, including agencies and other brands, within the app.

The update enables users to approve access for external partners, granting them the ability to co-manage Reddit ad campaigns and associated assets. Through this new function, advertisers can now invite partners to collaborate on advertising activities directly from within Reddit’s Business Manager interface.

“The new Partners page gives advertisers access to collaborate with other businesses on the platform by creating partnerships,” Reddit said. “Profiles, the username shown with an ad, and credit lines, a key payment method, are available to be shared between partners today.”

Reddit described the update as a “fundamental change” in how advertisers and agencies operate on the platform. The goal, according to the company, is to increase flexibility, control, and efficiency in managing advertising campaigns.

Among the benefits listed by Reddit:

Advertisers can promote ads using a partner’s profile for co-branded campaigns.

Credit lines can be extended from advertisers to agencies for direct billing.

Agencies can collaborate with multiple clients under one unified workflow.

Agencies can run campaigns on behalf of clients using the client’s public-facing profile.

Reddit noted that the feature is designed to support more seamless collaboration across organisations and simplify the process of running campaigns, especially for those relying on third-party support.

The company also indicated future developments for the Partner Connection feature, with plans to include additional shareable business assets such as pixels, custom audiences, and ad accounts.

This update comes as Reddit reports reaching 101 million daily active users, positioning the platform as a growing destination for advertisers seeking to tap into engaged communities and authentic user insights.