Reddit introduces Reddit Pro with tools designed for business growth

On a daily basis, genuine individuals visit Reddit to feed their interests, find solutions to issues, and make choices. The interest-based communities on Reddit, hidden behind billions of posts and comments, provide a unique platform for businesses to learn about, interact with, and comprehend online.
The platform has now announced Reddit Pro: a free suite of tools for businesses to also establish and grow a meaningful organic presence. These tools will transform the way businesses engage on our platform, and in turn, connect people with the businesses they are most interested in, whether used in conjunction with their Reddit ads or as a stand-alone source of organic engagement.
Businesses can access an interface with numerous features through their current or newly-established Reddit user account by using the free tools, which is presently in its beta test phase.
Reddit Pro will keep developing and growing while the platform carries out further testing; starting in March, it will provide:
- Reddit's over 16 billion posts and comments provide AI-powered insights that highlight the most popular communities, trending subjects, and discussions related to particular categories and, occasionally, particular companies. Companies can utilize this information to join or initiate discussions, establish connections with both current and potential customers, and customize their interactions and appearance on the platform.
- Businesses can evaluate organic post-performance data using performance analytics to guide their strategy and increase engagement.
- Publication tools that facilitate the planning and scheduling of profile posts, as well as easy-to-follow instructions for companies looking to begin participating in Reddit communities.
- A Pro dashboard to monitor monthly success in relation to account activity and total organic engagement.
With only a click of a (promote) button, Reddit Pro members may effortlessly expand the reach of their organic profile posts as sponsored advertisements on Reddit, all without ever leaving reddit.com, in addition to these dynamic options.
In its blog, Reddit's Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer, Roxy Young said, “Reddit is where real people connect in interest-led, intent-driven spaces, and for businesses at this moment, there are not a lot of places to be part of these interactions and engage with people organically. Through Reddit Pro, we’re connecting companies with communities in a mutually valuable way: unmatched insights and tools for enhanced participation from businesses, both organic and paid, which then drives more relevant and valuable experiences for our users.
Reddit Pro will change the way businesses interact on our platform, and we’re delighted to see so many brands already getting more comfortable and acting like redditors – even mastering the art of the troll – all while building an authentic community around their brand.”
Who's going pro?
More than 200 companies have included Reddit Pro in their digital strategy so far. These companies include well-known brands like Taco Bell and Wendy's, players in sports and media like the NFL and The Wall Street Journal, as well as disruptive brands like Kate Somerville and Atlas Headrest. The platform observed that partners generated 11 extra posts and comments per month on average and saw a +35% increase in monthly upvotes of their organic content in our early alpha testing with a smaller group of about 20 businesses.
Reddit Pro was created to support the growth of all businesses, but during early testing, more small and medium-sized business advertisers—like Atlas Headrest, Nudge Security, and Peak Design—are effectively utilizing the tools to reach and interact with new Reddit users.