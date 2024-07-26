Reddit launches Lead Gen Ads for direct customer engagement

Reddit has introduced its own Lead Gen Ads, enabling marketers to collect prospective customer information directly from their promotions within the app.

Reddit's Lead Gen Ads work as expected, featuring a "Sign Up" call-to-action. When clicked, users are taken to a sign-up form to enter their details.

According to Reddit, this new ad format is optimized for mobile users and includes features like auto-populating the email field for a seamless user experience.

"During beta testing, advertisers from various sectors saw improvements in lead quality and campaign performance. For instance, LaunchDarkly, a feature management platform, experienced a 30% reduction in cost per lead and a 25% increase in lead submission rates compared to their previous campaigns on Reddit," the platform mentioned.

Lead gen ads can build connections and expand business networks. Targeting these ads to specific Reddit communities can enhance brand awareness and engagement for suitable brands.

Additionally, Reddit announced a new integration with automation platform Zapier, simplifying the process of sending lead information from Reddit directly into your chosen CRM.

This addition to Reddit's ad suite aims to enhance business opportunities and revenue potential.

Reddit's Lead Gen Ads are now available globally to all advertisers, while the Zapier integration is accessible to brands working directly with Reddit's ad team.