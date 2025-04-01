Reddit adds new ad tools to make campaign management easier for SMBs

Reddit has announced new updates to its advertising tools, aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), to enhance campaign management and performance tracking.
Among the key updates is a new campaign import function in Reddit Ads Manager, enabling advertisers to transfer campaigns from Meta to Reddit in three steps. The feature supports awareness, traffic, engagement, leads, and app promotion objectives, though certain data transfer limitations apply.
“After securely signing into their Meta account in the Reddit Ads Manager, advertisers can select an ad account and campaign to import, then tweak their campaign to optimise performance for Reddit,” the company stated. “This transforms existing high-performing ads into a Reddit marketing strategy.”
The platform has also introduced a review page within Reddit Ads Manager, offering an overview of campaign details on a single screen. This feature allows advertisers to identify errors and make necessary adjustments before publishing their campaigns.
Additionally, the platformhas integrated its Reddit Pixel with Google Tag Manager, facilitating improved campaign performance tracking. An enhanced “Events Overview” page has also been introduced in the Events Manager, allowing advertisers to verify event activity received through the Reddit Pixel or Conversions API (CAPI) integration.
“This update provides a detailed breakdown of the conversion events advertisers are sending, making sure they are set up for success in running lower funnel campaigns and allowing them to easily identify any issues,” Reddit stated.
These updates aim to simplify campaign creation and provide more detailed performance insights for advertisers.
A study conducted by Nielsen found that Reddit ads helped retail advertisers achieve a return on ad spend (ROAS) of $1.97. The study also suggested that if advertisers increased their Reddit ad spend by 24% while maintaining a flat overall budget, total revenue could rise by up to 11%.
The platform continues to expand its advertising capabilities, seeking to position itself as a platform for audience engagement and consumer discovery.