Reddit launches a sports partnership program to boost user engagement

Reddit has unveiled a new sports partnership program, collaborating with major sports organizations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and PGA, to launch new in-app activations. Moreover, the new program will introduce exclusive sports content into the app, enhancing dedicated sports communities and increasing engagement.

According to the social media giant, "Through our official partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA TOUR, and NASCAR, redditors will gain access to video highlights from games and tournaments, player AMAs, behind-the-scenes videos, and more special content posted by the leagues throughout their seasons and including during major events like Super Bowl and NBA All-Star.”

The platform believes these new partnerships can enhance its community experience with content that fans want while enabling advertisers to align with expanded fan content on Reddit.

While the tech giant has been long known for its passionate and knowledgeable communities, on a broad range of subjects, the sports fandom in the app will offer more opportunities for the community. As a result, with sports communities growing at significant rates, this new program will help to enhance connection between Redditors and the sports that they love.

In addition, sports are one of the platform’s most popular and fastest-growing (at +26% YOY) interest groups, bringing together highly engaged fans across over 1000 communities, as per Reddit's Global Internal Data.

Reddit’s Chief Operating Officer, Jen Wong commented, “Reddit is the go-to destination for sports fans around the world because it’s the place where they can dive deeper than anywhere else, and connect with other fans beyond the season and throughout the year. The country’s major sports leagues see the opportunity to reach global audiences on Reddit. We’re continuing to build more ways for businesses and organizations to engage with Reddit’s communities; this benefits our communities, program partners, and advertisers.”

This new development comes at a time when the Paris Olympics 2024 is about to kick off. Additionally, the introduction of the new service offering is another step for Reddit in building its ad business and expanding its value into more areas. While the platform grew by almost 10 million daily active users over the past year, it is now looking to maximise its opportunities, in order to drive more value for users with sports engagement.