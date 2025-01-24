Reliance plans world's largest AI data centre in Jamnagar

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is reportedly planning to construct what could become the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, India, with a capacity of three gigawatts, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. The project seeks to capitalise on the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

The facility would significantly surpass the size of Microsoft’s 600-megawatt data centre in Virginia, currently the largest in the world. The project is estimated to cost between $20 billion and $30 billion, the report stated.

Reliance, raised over $25 billion in 2020 from investors such as Meta, Google, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and PIF, to expand its retail and telecom operations, which now dominate the Indian market.

The proposed data centre is expected to be powered predominantly by renewable energy sourced from an adjacent green energy complex producing solar, wind and hydrogen power.

Reliance has also partnered with Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in India, with the company reportedly purchasing chips from Nvidia for the Jamnagar project. The collaboration was first announced in October.

The Jamnagar development coincides with the Stargate Project in the United States, where OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle pledged up to $500 billion this week for AI infrastructure.