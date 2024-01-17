Sachin Tendulkar raises concerns over a viral deepfake ad made without consent

An online video has emerged featuring a deepfake portrayal of Sachin Tendulkar endorsing the gaming app Skyward Aviator Quest. The fabricated video falsely claims that Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, is benefiting from the app. Responding to this concerning misuse of technology, Tendulkar took to social media to address the issue. He underscored the importance of staying vigilant and urged prompt measures to counter the spread of misinformation.

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.



Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

This incident isn't the first time a prominent celebrity has fallen victim to a deepfake scam. Last year, Rashmika Mandanna encountered a similar situation when a manipulated video featuring a lookalike circulated online, sparking discussions about digital safety. It later surfaced that the person in the video was British actress Zara Patel.

To combat such scams, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an official advisory in December 2023, urging all intermediaries to adhere to existing IT rules. The advisory specifically draws attention to concerns related to the dissemination of misinformation through AI, with a particular emphasis on the threat posed by deepfakes.