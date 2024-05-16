Samsung takes a dig at Apple's 'Crush' Ad

Samsung, known for occasionally targeting Apple in its ads, released a 43-second spot on Wednesday that seems to serve as a follow-up to the Apple film that caused an uproar in the creative community last week.

Created by BBH USA, the ad features a woman walking into a scene reminiscent of the Apple spot, with destroyed objects and a paint-splattered hydraulic press. She picks up a damaged guitar, sits down, and starts to play. The ad is titled 'UnCrush' which is a direct jab at Apple's original ad.

'Creativity cannot be crushed,' reads the onscreen line at the end — a clear jab at the Apple ad. Directed by Zen Pace, the spot will run on social media.

In Apple's original ad, the tech giant had intended 'Crush' to symbolize the creative potential packed inside the new iPad Pro. However, with concerns about the encroachment of AI, many perceived a more disturbing metaphor — Big Tech crushing the history of human creativity.

Many netizens noticed similarities to an LG ad from 2008, conceptualized by BBH London. After facing backlash from the audience, Apple apologized for being tone-deaf.