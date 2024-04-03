SC refuses to accept Patanjali’s apology in misleading ads case

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, expressed reluctance to accept the apologies offered by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved after they were issued notices for potentially facing contempt of court charges for allegedly disobeying its directives. Despite this, the court granted them one final opportunity to submit fresh responses.

The court's dissatisfaction stemmed from an advertisement released by Patanjali on December 4, 2023, contradicting assurances made to the court on November 21, 2023. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, overseeing the matter, were critical of Patanjali's explanation, particularly Balkrishna's attempt to shift blame to the company's media department. Despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's intervention, the court remained skeptical.

The court had initially summoned Balkrishna and Ramdev after the Indian Medical Association accused Patanjali of violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and disparaging allopathy. In response to the court's notice, Balkrishna expressed regret for the misleading advertisement, attributing it to an oversight by the media department.

Although Senior Advocate Vipin Sanghi acknowledged the mistake, the court emphasised Patanjali's breach of trust after giving assurances to the court in November. The court was also critical of Balkrishna's assertion regarding the antiquity of the Act and reminded him of the obligation to abide by existing laws.

The court dismissed the apologies as insincere, highlighting the commercial nature of Patanjali's operations. Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, representing Ramdev, also tendered an unconditional apology, acknowledging the wrongdoing but failing to convince the court of its sincerity.

In conclusion, the court emphasised the importance of adhering to court orders and underscored the gravity of Patanjali's actions, emphasising the need for compliance with legal directives.