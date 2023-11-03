Scarlett Johansson sues for unconsented use of her voice and name in AI advertisement

Scarlett Johansson has sued an AI app for using her face and voice in an ad without her authorization, The Guardian reported. The ad was 22-seconds long and made by an image-generating app called 'Lisa AI:90's Yearbook & Avatar'. The ad was posted on X and included her real video followed by a fake image and dialogue. "What's up, guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me," the actor says in the ad before there are more AI-generated images of her.

Her representatives stated to Variety that the actor is not a brand ambassador for the company. "We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have," her lawyer informed the media firm.

The ad has been taken down after the actor's team noticed the ad on X. The ad, however, had a disclaimer "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person."

There are multiple deep fakes of various celebrities being used unethically. According to The Guardian, multiple celebs have had issues with AI being used to make ads without their consent such as Tom Hanks. Comedian Sarah Silverman also sued OpenAI and Meta stating a copyright infringement.