Simplified introduces AI Clips tool for video content creation

Simplified, the AI content creation and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams, today announced the launch of its newest innovation - AI Clips. This tool leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform long videos into viral, shareable shorts with ease.

AI Clips assists with efficiency and creativity for video content creation. Users can upload a video, and the tool automatically curates highlights, and generates captions, crops, and more, producing social media-ready clips tailored to the brand. The AI technology can identify speakers, recognize key moments, and edit video

"We're thrilled to introduce AI Clips to the world and revolutionise how marketing teams approach video content creation," said Simplified co-founder Ajay Yadav. "It's an amazing feat of technology that delivers professional quality at scale, making great video content accessible to all. With AI Clips, we're democratising viral video creation and enabling anyone to produce shareable shorts that engage audiences, no expertise required."

AI Clips offers speed, convenience, and quality, allowing users to create over 20 shorts from one video in minutes. The AI curation acts as a virtual editing assistant, identifying engaging moments, maintaining speaker focus, and incorporating brand settings, captions, cropping, and translations for a professional touch.

For marketing teams and creators with content demands, AI Clips provides a solution to create compelling video shorts efficiently, eliminating the need for advanced skills and making video content creation seamless.