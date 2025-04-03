Snap announces new badging system & exclusive support for agencies

Snap Inc. has announced the expansion of its Agency Partner Programme, introducing a new tiered badging system and additional resources to support agencies working with Snapchat’s advertising platform. The programme, which is now live in the United States and the United Kingdom, will soon be rolled out to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The updated programme includes a new badging system designed to cater to agencies at different levels of engagement. Agencies can now qualify for the 'Strategic Agency Partner' badge, an advanced tier recognising top-performing partners, or the 'Agency Partner' badge, aimed at agencies with high growth potential. Both tiers grant agencies access to exclusive resources to help them optimise client campaigns on Snapchat.

As part of the initiative, the platform has also launched a dedicated Agency Partner Hub, providing training, certification programmes, case studies, and best practice guides. This resource is intended to equip agencies with the knowledge and tools needed to maximise return on investment for their clients. Additionally, qualifying agencies will be listed in Snapchat’s Partner Directory, making them more accessible to brands seeking expert advertising support.

Eligible agencies that meet the programme’s requirements will receive dedicated support from Snapchat, including strategic guidance, signal optimisation assistance, and quarterly updates on platform developments. Partners will also benefit from exclusive offers, including client coupons and early access to new advertising products.

Darren D’Altorio, Vice President of Social at WPromote, praised the programme, saying, "If you’re at an agency and looking to elevate your relationship with Snap, the Agency Partner Programme is an incredible one. Snap is always showing up as a partner in any way they can, to help us understand the landscape, understand the platform in more in-depth ways, and understand how we can connect the media plan to the client’s business results. I cannot recommend the Snap Agency Partner Programme enough. It’s been a tremendous, transformational relationship for us at WPromote."

Mina Salami, Head of Partnerships at Rise, a Quad agency said, "Partnering with Snapchat has given us direct access to valuable insights, beta opportunities, and dedicated support, allowing us to craft more effective and innovative strategies for our clients."