Snapchat rolls out premium ad free subscription package

Snapchat has quietly introduced a new Platinum tier for its Snapchat+ subscription, allowing users to opt for an ad-free experience at a significantly higher price. The new plan removes Sponsored Snaps, Story ads, and Lens ads, offering a more streamlined experience for users willing to pay extra. However, ads may still appear through sponsored places and My AI responses.

The regular Snapchat+ subscription is currently priced at:

₹49 per month (for the basic Snapchat+ plan)

₹499 per year (annual subscription)

Although the exact cost of Snapchat+ Platinum in India has not been disclosed, international comparisons suggest it could be priced at ₹99 per month or more, potentially more than double the cost of the standard plan. This pricing reflects the premium nature of the new offering.

The launch of Snapchat+ Platinum follows Meta’s introduction of an ad-free subscription model in Europe, implemented to comply with GDPR regulations. While Meta faces legal scrutiny regarding the alignment of such offerings with privacy laws, the platform is rolling out the Platinum tier cautiously, with minimal promotion, to avoid similar regulatory challenges. This approach allows the company to test the feature discreetly.

Despite the higher price tag, adoption of Snapchat+ Platinum could be limited, particularly among price-sensitive users. However, the platorms' average revenue per user (ARPU) suggests that the increased subscription fees may help offset potential revenue losses from reduced advertising. While the success of Snapchat+ Platinum in India remains uncertain, the plan presents an attractive ad-free experience for those willing to pay a premium for uninterrupted usage.