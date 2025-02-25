Snapchat adds third-party brand safety tools for advertisers

Snapchat has introduced new ad placement control tiers, aiming to provide advertisers with more reassurance and control over where their promotions appear within the app.
The new 'Brand Suitability Suite' offers three tiers, Full, Standard, and Limited, allowing marketers to select their preferred level of ad placement. According to Snapchat, the suite includes "Additional placement coverage, and third-party Brand Safety Integration for post-campaign reporting with our third-party measurement partners". Advertisers can set their suitability preferences while creating ad sets in Ads Manager, with ad set outcome estimations, such as reach, impressions, and audience size, adjusting accordingly. Snapchat confirmed that "this inventory filter will correspond to all inventory sources under this ad set".
These new placement controls use the platform's latest machine-learning processes to categorise content into inventory tiers based on sensitivity or risk.
In addition, the platform has announced new partnerships with ad data providers DoubleVerify and Zefr to offer third-party brand safety and suitability assurances. Snapchat stated, "Through our third-party measurement partnerships, we offer a broad set of Brand Suitability reporting options to provide advertisers who need additional customisation for content adjacency beyond what our platform provides."
These ad placement controls align Snapchat with other major apps, where similar tools have become standard. With these measures, the platformsaims to strengthen its advertising offerings and enhance brand safety.