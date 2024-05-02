Snapchat rolls out new AR and ML tools for brands and advertisers

Snapchat has revealed its new suite of augmented reality (AR) and machine learning (ML) tools aimed at helping brands and advertisers engage users on the platform through interactive experiences.
The company stated that it has been investing in ML and automation to streamline the creation of AR try-on assets for brands. Over the past few years, Snapchat has partnered with companies like Amazon and Tiffany & Co. to enable users to virtually try on various products within the app. Snapchat noted that it has now significantly reduced the time required to produce these AR try-on assets, which will enable brands to more swiftly convert their 2D product catalogues into virtual try-on experiences.
Snapchat has also announced AR Extensions, a new feature that enables advertisers to integrate AR Lenses and filters into all of the app's ad formats, including Dynamic Product Ads, Snap Ads, Collection Ads, Commercials, and Spotlight Ads. Additionally, Snapchat stated that over 300 million users engage with AR experiences on the app daily, on average.
This release of new tools for brands and advertisers follows Snap's report of a 21% increase in revenue for Q1 2024, totalling $1.195 billion, largely attributed to enhancements made to its advertising platform. The company also noted an 85% year-over-year increase in the number of small and medium-sized advertisers on Snapchat.
Snapchat announced the launch of a new sports channel within the app called the 'Snap Sports Network.' This channel will focus on unconventional sports, such as dog surfing, extreme ironing, and water bottle flipping, among others. It will feature a mix of user-generated content and scripted content hosted by Snap Stars.
Additionally, Snapchat is deepening its partnership with Live Nation by introducing a new Snap Nation Public Profile that will offer exclusive behind-the-scenes content from concerts. Snapchat will also curate stories from Live Nation concerts and festivals, showcasing public posts from users to provide a unique perspective on these events.