Snapchat’s AR spectacles get GPS navigation & AI basketball coach

Snapchat has introduced new features for its AR Spectacles, including GPS-powered effects and expanded interactive functionalities. While the latest generation remains in limited testing with approved developers, these updates highlight Snap’s investment in augmented reality wearables.

The new GPS and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) capabilities enable location-based effects, such as overlaying real-time navigation directions. Multiplayer AR experiences, including Niantic’s 'Peridot Beyond', allow users to interact with virtual creatures in a shared augmented reality environment.

“With multiplayer [on Peridot Beyond], you can now see and interact with your Dot and your friends’ Dots in the same session. This update also connects Spectacles and the Peridot mobile game, allowing progression within the AR glasses experience to reward you on mobile,” Snapchat stated.

Additional enhancements include a holographic AR basketball coach capable of tracking and recording scores automatically. Snapchat is also introducing new tools for AR lens creators, including leaderboards, an AR keyboard, improved hand tracking, and streamlined Lens unlocking.

The platform has launched 'Spectacles Community Challenges,' offering monthly cash prizes of over $20,000 for the best new and updated Lenses, in collaboration with Lenslist.

Despite these advancements, Snapchat’s AR Spectacles remain available only to select developers through a $99 monthly subscription. Competing with Meta and Apple in AR wearables,.