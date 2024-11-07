Snapchat expands brand safety with DoubleVerify

Snapchat has expanded its partnership with third-party verification provider DoubleVerify, enabling the platform to offer advertisers enhanced brand safety and suitability measurement on ad campaigns. The development aims to bolster brand confidence in ad placements on the platform by ensuring ads are not shown alongside objectionable content, thus helping advertisers align their promotions with suitable material on the user-driven platform.

DoubleVerify’s brand safety and suitability services will now integrate directly with the apps’ campaigns, following an established collaboration that already includes ad viewability and fraud verification. This expansion will allow advertisers to measure and verify their campaign placements, providing transparency on where and how their ads appear. As DoubleVerify said in a press release, “We’re thrilled to bring DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement to Snap, ensuring campaigns meet rigorous media quality standards while maximising advertiser performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. “DV’s mission is to help brands maximise digital investments and drive superior business outcomes. To support this objective, DV offers industry-leading measurement coverage wherever priority audiences consume media online, and especially in fast-growing, user-generated content environments like Snap.”

The platforms' users in the U.S. and EU, two of it's most profitable regions, represent a major focus for these enhanced ad safety efforts. Amid slowed audience growth in these markets, the platform aims to attract more advertisers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), to build on its ad revenue. By adding new brand safety and suitability measures, it seeks to assure brands of their ad placements, providing a measure of control over where ads appear, even within Snap’s dynamic and user-generated content environment.

The platform has also integrated a tagless feature for DoubleVerify users, simplifying ad tracking without requiring specific URLs or UTMs, thereby making it easier for advertisers to monitor campaign performance seamlessly. The addition of DoubleVerify’s capabilities complements it's recent partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS) in June, which also focused on brand safety and suitability measures.

For Snapchat, third-party verification represents a strategic move to attract greater ad investment. The assurance of secure and appropriate ad placements could appeal to businesses cautious about digital ad environments, potentially bringing in increased ad revenue as Snapchat expands its appeal in the competitive digital ad space.