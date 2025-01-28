Snapchat creators on balancing privacy & connection in the digital age

In today’s digital era of connections, sharing and staying secure can often feel like a balancing act. As users increasingly grapple with sharing with others while keeping their consent, transparency, and control intact, digital platforms are stepping up to embrace a shared ethos in creating safer, more fulfilling digital spaces for users online. By embedding privacy-first features that encourage authentic connections, platforms like Snapchat are helping users and creators to own their digital footprint with better trust and control over what, when, how, and where they share, leading the way in building communities rooted in safety and authenticity.

This Data Privacy Day, aligned with this year’s theme 'Take Control of Your Data,' let’s hear from a few leading creators about how they are navigating this balance, using platforms like Snapchat to share their stories while protecting their privacy, one Snap at a time.

Privacy is a crucial aspect of the online space, and Neetu Bisht highlights how Snapchat’s commitment to protecting user data allows creators to focus on their craft. "As a creator, taking charge of my online life means having the freedom to experiment, try new things, and stay true to myself. Platforms like Snapchat embedding features like ‘delete by default’ in their design takes away the pressure of permanence on my feed, giving me great encouragement in this crucial aspect of my creator journey as I keep experimenting with new and exciting content that resonates and build lasting connections in my community.”

Talking about the crucial role of thoughtful privacy features, Amulya Ratan shares, “Having control over my privacy is essential for me to feel secure while putting myself out there online. There are parts of my life that I’m open to sharing digitally, but there are also personal boundaries, like my location or interactions with unknown profiles, that I might not be comfortable sharing publicly. In this aspect, support from platforms like Snapchat, where most of the safety settings are set by default, helps in a safer journey. Simple but thoughtful features like alerts if I receive messages from users who have been blocked or reported by others and options to control location sharing, giving me the confidence to keep putting out content without comprising on my boundaries,”

These creator experiences highlight the increasing significance of data privacy in the digital age. Platforms that prioritise transparency and data protection not only foster trust but also enable users and creators to engage authentically and creatively, driving meaningful connections.