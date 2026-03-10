Snapchat launches dedicated ad offering ahead of IPL season

Snapchat has launched a cricket-season advertising package called ‘Cricket in a Snap,’ aimed at helping brands engage fans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) period.

The platform noted 85% of Gen Z in India follow the IPL, and the cohort collectively drives $860 billion in consumer spending. The new offering is designed to help brands connect with younger audiences during the tournament.

Cricket-related conversations on the platform often include fan banter, augmented reality (AR) experiences and user-created trends. A steady flow of fan-created Lenses will be available during the season, allowing users to react to match moments in real time.

The platform enables brands to participate in fan conversations through chat interactions and AR experiences rather than traditional advertising formats.

Snapchat cited internal data showing that 55% of its users watch cricket events live on television and 54% via streaming, while over 90% use a second screen during matches. Cricket events are the most followed sports category among the platform users, and nearly three in four users watch sports multiple times a week or more.

Snapchatters are also 13% more likely to be frequent sports viewers compared to non-users.

Yagnesh Ravi, Ad Solutions Lead at Snap Inc. in India, said, “Cricket in India has reached a tipping point. The ‘lean-back’ TV broadcast is now the backdrop to a far more intense, ‘lean-forward’ experience happening on the phone. While the big screen delivers the spectacle, the small screen is where the heartbeat of the game lives in real-time reactions, peer-to-peer banter, and unfiltered culture. On Snapchat, cricket hits differently because it’s built for this spontaneity. With 90% of our users second-screening to share raw, unscripted moments with their inner circles, the conversation has moved from the sofa to the Chat tab. With ‘Cricket in a Snap,’ we’re enabling brands to move beyond the ad break and become a native, high-impact participant in the fan’s personal highlight reel.”

As part of the offering, the platform introduced several advertising integrations, including Live Sports API, which uses live data to update scores in branded AR lenses; AR Fan Zones with themed virtual experiences such as locker room and practice sessions; and Surface Tracking, which anchors branded lenses to the playing surface inside stadiums.

Other formats include AR Bar Branded Lens, which appears when users search for trending cricket lenses, and Post Capture Sticker, allowing users to add branded overlays to photos after taking them.

The brands can collaborate with creators known as Snap Stars to produce hashtag-driven content during the tournament.

The cricket content on the platform will include official team updates, player perspectives and publisher coverage. Participating teams include Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Content will also feature analysis from sports broadcaster JioStar and publishers such as CricTracker and Sportsyaari.

In addition, the platform plans to run fan engagement activities through its Spotlight feature, including hashtag challenges such as #Paltan2026 for supporters of Mumbai Indians and #Yellove for fans of Chennai Super Kings.

Snapchat creators across India will also share match-day reactions and discussions during the tournament through Stories and Spotlight content.