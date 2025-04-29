Snapchat launches affiliate programme for ad referrals

Snapchat has launched a new 'Snapchat Affiliate Program' aimed at boosting its ad business while offering creators and publishers a fresh way to earn revenue. The program allows creators to earn commissions for referring new advertisers to Snapchat's ad platform.

Under this program, creators will receive a competitive commission each time they refer a qualified advertiser who signs up for Snap ads. Snapchat will provide marketing resources, including approved assets and guides, to help affiliates succeed. The program will be powered by PartnerStack, a platform that tracks ad spend and commission rates for referrals.

Referrals will sign up through a unique link, which attributes the referral to the creator. Creators will earn a commission once the referred advertiser activates a Snap ad campaign within 90 days.

This initiative is part of Snapchat’s broader strategy to grow its advertising business, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The platform has seen stagnant growth in its key markets, the U.S. and Europe, and is now focusing on leveraging its existing audience to boost revenue. By incentivising creators to advocate for Snapchat ads, the program aims to drive additional income streams for both creators and the platform.